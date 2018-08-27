Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussani on Sunday said that party workers and leaders of Sindh would attend the ‘Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah’ march which would be held from Lahore to Islamabad against the competition of blasphemous sketches.

The TLP Karachi summoned emergent meeting of its local leaders after their chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi announced that the party would be holding a protest march from Lahore to Islamabad on August 29. The city chief Allama Razi Hussaini presided over the meeting which was also attended by party office bearers.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Hussaini said that march call from Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi reflects the sentiments of entire Muslims living in the country. He also came down hard on other religious parties, saying that those religious parties are struggling for their political benefits, instead of raising effective voice on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat.

“The federal government should cut diplomatic relations with Holland without any delay. Pakistan should expel Holland ambassador and withdraw our ambassador from there forthwith,” the TLP leader demanded.

Allama Razi was of the view that a large number of people want to attend the march and they would issue the schedule of caravans’ departure from Karachi on Monday.