MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that Tourism Corridor in Azad Jammu Kashmir will significantly change people's life for the better and will generate new income opportunities for a broad section of the population in the state.

"Apart from employment due to tourism-related activities, the Tourism corridor on completion will also offer opportunities for entrepreneurship," Masood Khan said while addressing a public gathering at Devi Gali town, a tourist attraction located at a distance of 25km from Rawalakot here on Saturday.

He said Tourism Corridor to be completed possibly under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only connect three districts of AJK with one another but would also bring huge economic benefits for the people of the entire state.

The AJK president said Tourism Corridor, starting from Saran village in Hattian Bala District and ending at Devi Gali after passing through Sudhan Gali, Ganga Choti, Haji Peer, Lasdana, Khaigala, Toli Peer and Banjosa would change economic future of the area by creating multiple business avenues for the people of the targeted area.

"The AJK government and its Tourism Department are determined to make this project a success, which will add another dimension to the development of the liberated area," President Masood Khan expressed his optimism. He added that feasibility of the project has been completed and construction work is going to start soon.

Describing Devi Gali- surrounded by densely pine forest and mountains- as great gift from nature, the AJK president said he would consider the demand of the people for establishment of regional campus of the university at Devi Gali to facilitate the students of the area to get higher education close to their homes.

He urged the youth to work hard, get education and play their role for the progress and prosperity of their area. About the ongoing development projects, President Masood Khan said construction of Hajira- Trar Khal and Khaigala- Hajira Road has been completed with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank while development work on Khaigala- Hajira Road via Banjusa is underway.

The president said that we are trying our best to execute and complete all the development projects within the specified time and in accordance with international standard.

Referring to Kashmiri peoples' struggle for their right to self-determination in the Indian held Jammu and Kashmir; the President said that our brothers and sisters on the other side of the Line of Control are writing a new chapter of history by offering matchless sacrifices.

India, he emphasized should keep in mind that she can never dampen the spirit of freedom from the hearts of Kashmiris who are determined to take their struggle to its logical conclusion.