KARACHI - US Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Hamid Ismail, CEO Bisconni has organised a tree plantation activity at NED University.

This initiative is supported by Ismail Industries, Reckitt Benckiser and IBA Go Green society to commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

This project is part of the comprehensive Plant A Tree Campaign with an aim to plant over a million trees across Pakistan. Recently, employees of Ismail Industries, Reckitt Benckiser and students of IBA and NED University came together to support US Foundation to plant saplings of Neem, Moringa, Badam and Sukchan varieties of trees that are much needed in Karachi.

“We have fostered a strategic partnership with NED to make the campus cleaner and greener. The plantation of 10,000 trees will go a long way in making NED environment friendly and a carbon neutral university. This is part of greater goal of planting a million saplings across Pakistan.” said Arif Hussain Nomani, Group Head of Human Resources.

Ismail Industries Limited is one of the largest manufacturing companies in Pakistan, which makes a wide range of confectionery, biscuits, snacks and packaging films under the brand names of CandyLand, Bisconni, SnackCity and Astro Films respectively.