TURBAT - At least two people were seriously injured in a hand grenade and firing attack on vehicle of security forces here on Sunday.

According to details, unidentified miscreants hurled hand grenade and opened fire on FC vehicle in front of National Bank in Turbat city. Two people were injured in the hand grenade blast and firing. The attackers fled the scene and the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The blast and firing created fright and panic among the dwellers. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the assailants but they managed to flee.

23 MILITANTS HELD

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested 23 militants, recovered arms, ammunition and explosives during separate actions in Dera Bugti on Sunday. The LEAs conducted operations against miscreants in Sangsela, Pir Koh and Toba Nokhani areas of Dera Bugti. During separate actions, the security forces arrested 23 militants with 10 kilogram explosives, 17 Kalashnikovs, four rockets and hundreds of rounds of different bores. The security forces confiscated the recovered weapons, explosives and the detainees were being interrogated.

Meanwhile, At least one person died and three others were injured in a road accident in Quetta on Sunday, police said. A vehicle turned turtle in Panjpai area of Quetta due to over speeding.

One person identified as Abdullah died on the spot in the accident while three others including Samiullah, Ali Ahmad and Muhammad Ibrahim were injured.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.