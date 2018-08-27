Share:

LAHORE - Renowned worker of Pakistan Movement Advocate Ahmad Saeed Kirmani passed away in Lahore on Sunday. He was 95.

He was laid to rest at Miani Sahib Graveyard the same day. People from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer. Prominent among those who attended his funeral included Lord Mayor, Lahore, Col (R) Mubashir Javid, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Slaman Rafique, MNAs, Waheed Alam Khan, Pervaiz Malik, Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah, ex-provincial minister Malik Nadeem Kamran and Secretary NPT, Shahid Rashid.

Late Advocate Kirmani was father of PML-N Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani. He had been ill for the last couple of months. A veteran leader of Pakistan Movement, he also served as patron of Nazaria-i-Pakistan Forum from 2002 till his death and also worked as chief convener of the Nazariati Muslim League Workers Council for over two decades.

As a student leader, Kirmani also remained associated with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He faced imprisonment twice during his term as secretary of the Punjab Muslim Students Federation from 1943-47. Late Kirmani also performed duties as member of the All India Muslim League Council from 1945-48 besides serving as member of the Pakistan Muslim League Council from 1948-88. He served as president of the West Pakistan Convention Muslim League from 1968-69. He later joined the Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

In 1946, he participated in All India Muslim League Convention as a delegate. He was a member of lawyers’ team headed by the late Zafarullah Khan constituted to plead the case of Muslim League before the Punjab Boundary Commission set up in May 1947.

He was elected Lahore High Court Bar Association president for a year (1980-81). He was posted Pakistan’s Ambassador to Egypt and North Yemen from 1974-77. He was awarded a Hilal-i-Khidmat by the government in 1968. He also served as a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly and the West Pakistan Assembly from 1951-55 and from 1956-58 and 1962-66 respectively.

He held the portfolios of West Pakistan Minister for Finance, Information, Excise and Taxation and Railways from 1966-69.