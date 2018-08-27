Share:

OKARA - An expectant woman lost pregnancy after she and her husband were allegedly bashed by a landlord and his men over a monetary issue on Sunday.

According to Sabir Ali, a brick-kiln labourer resided in Baloch village, he went to a local market along with his wife and children to shop the goods they needed. There they came across landlord Manzoor Ahmed and his men who started quarrelling with him over some monetary dispute. The situation aggravated when the landlord and his men thrashed him and his wife Irshad Bibi who lost her four-month pregnancy.

Later, a lady doctor conducted ultrasound tests of Irshad Bibi in the hospital whose report was yet to be issued. She was referred to the radiologist at Okara DHQ Hospital for further medical examination. The assailants had also snatched the rickshaw of Sbir Ali and were still at large as Haveli police did not register a case against them.

Sabir Ali and his family protested against the police for being reluctant to go after the suspects and demanded justice from Punjab chief minister.

Motorcyclist crushed to death

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a passenger bus on Dipalpur Bypass on Sunday.

According to Dipalpur police, the deceased was on his way on a motorbike along with his friend. On Dipalpur Bypass, the motorbike they were travelling on was hit and run over by an oncoming bus.

Resultantly, one was killed on the spot while another sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital. The bus driver succeeded in escaping from the scene. Identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. The police were trying to trace out heirs of the deceased.