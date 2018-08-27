Share:

ISLAMABAD - The schedule of Pakistan’s first ever cricket madrasa league, Zalmi Madrasa League, was announced in a ceremony held in Peshawar on Sunday.

The madrasa league, which is an initiative of Peshawar Zalmi through the Zalmi Foundation, will take place from tomorrow (August 28) to August 31 in Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar. Zalmi Foundation chairman Javed Afridi said: “The main aim and objective of this league is to promote interfaith harmony among the Madrasa students of different schools of thoughts and also provide them with a proper platform to showcase their talent.”

Another important entity which is making this event possible is the office of the Directorate General of Sports of KP, their support in accommodation, transportation and implementation of the event is appreciated. The first match will be played between Al Haq Smashers and Al-Maqasid Fighters on August 28 while the semifinals and final will take place on August 31.

As many as 12 teams, including Al Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All-Rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creatives, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Nujoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al Barq Thunders, will be competing against each other in the event.

Javed Afridi said Zalmi Madrasa League is the first step in bringing this objective to life. “Through sports, the message of love, peace and prosperity can be spread throughout the world. The league will not just only provide the youth with a proper cricket platform but will also allow the exchange of ideas and thoughts among the different Madrasa students and promote healthy dialogues as students belonging to different school of thoughts and Madrasas will participate in the league,” he added.