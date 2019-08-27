Share:

CHINIOT - In a sharp contrast to normal practice, a groom reached his bride’s house on Monday along with wedding guests mounted on 200 bicycles.

Groom Tayyeb Mughal arrived at his bride’s house in mohallah Usmanabad along with guests seated not in cars or vans, but on bicycles; a spectacle rarely seen before.

The groom’s bicycle was decorated colourfully. After the wedding ceremony, the bride accompanied her groom on the same bicycle to her in-laws’ home. Speaking on the occasion, groom Tayyeb Mughal said that it was his wish to take his ‘barat’ on bicycles, and by the grace of Almighty Allah at last that wish has been fulfilled.