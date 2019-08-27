Share:

Twenty four people were tested positive for dengue fever at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, as many as 150 people suspected to be suffering from dengue fever were brought to the medical facility, out of them 24 were tested positive for the viral infection.

A 10-bed dengue isolation ward has been set up at the hospital in view of influx of dengue patients.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had on Aug 26 declared an emergency at Rawalpindi hospitals to combat rising cases of dengue fever.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospitals

and inquired about patients’ health and the medical facilities being provided to them.

She said that best medical facilities for dengue patients were available in all government hospitals. On the occasion, Dr. Yasmeen hailed the performance of Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr. Umar and his team.

She directed all the MS to tenure all medical facilities at the hospitals and warned of strict action over any negligence in providing

healthcare facilities to the patients.