GUJRANWALA - Three persons were killed in different accidents while a youth committed suicide over a domestic issue here, according to police. Akram of Sharif Farm was on his way on a motorcycle along with his son Yahya when a passenger bus hit the motorbike. Resultantly, Akram died on the spot while Yahya sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. In another incident, 60 years old Mushtaq was crossing the road when a motorcycle hit him. He was rushed to hospital where he died. A man was crushed to death by a train here at Kamoke. It was reported that Asghar, a resident of Slamatpura, Kamoke was crossing the railway line when a Lahore-bound train from Rawalpindi crushed him to death.

A youth committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue here at Kamoke. It was reported that Abdur Rehman, 23, a resident of Kot Rafiq, quarrelled with his parents; and in a fit of rage, he swallowed poisonous pills. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last.