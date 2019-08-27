Share:

GUJRANWALA - Test for admission to medical colleges was held under the University of Health Sciences here on Sunday. A total of 4,081 candidates including 2,821 girls and 1,260 boys participated in the test. The district administration had made foolproof security, besides providing uninterrupted electricity and sitting arrangements at the test centres. Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar paid detailed visits to all the three centres and inspected the security and other arrangements. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar told the media that sitting arrangements for families of students were also made outside the centres where cold drinking water was available.

She said that walkthrough gates and closed circuit cameras were also installed to ensure security.