Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday and discussed the latest developments in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the region. The crown prince was briefed by PM Imran on the latest developments in occupiedKashmir.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been facing a clampdown since August 5 when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

Hundreds of political leaders have been detained by authorities since the move.c