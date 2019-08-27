Share:

The senior Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman demanding the shifting of Asif Ali Zardari from jail to hospital on health grounds warned government should not compel them to come out on roads.

Expressing her concerns over party co-chairman’s health, Sherry Rehman said that Asif Ali Zardari has not treatment facility in jail and despite doctors advise, he was being kept in jail that showed the stubborn of the government.

“Government is playing with the health of the former president, however, the government should keep in mind the revenge action could not be bowed down PPP but if anything happened wrong with Asif Zardari the government will be considered responsible,” she warned.

It is worth mentioning to show that Asif Zardari had stopped party leaders and lawyers to demand relief by citing health grounds.