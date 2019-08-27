Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi is likely to inaugurate three-day ‘7th Pak-China Business Forum-Industrial Expo 2019’ being held at the Lahore Expo Centre from September 02 to 04, 2019.

China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Product (CCCME), Qingdao Overseas Investment Services Centre (QOISC), COMSATS University and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) are jointly hosting the event with theme ‘Building Knowledge-driven Worldwide Business Cooperation platform for Pakistan.’

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar is scheduled to host a gala dinner in honour of participants of this mega exhibition. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Industries Minister Malik Aslam Iqbal and other dignitaries will be chairing different technical sessions.

Over 100 plus leading Chinese companies are participating in this mega event looking for developing joint ventures and partners in different industrial and business sectors. It is being arranged by the Everest International Expo to provide a direct opportunity to Pakistani and Chinese businessmen to develop mutually beneficial business relationship.

Same number of Pakistani companies are also setting up their stall at the venue where businessmen will have the opportunity to directly meet manufacturers of diverse products i.e. industrial machinery, auto parts, machine parts, building material, energy, electronic & electrical products & appliances, rehabilitation/fitness equipment, IT, processing machinery and more.

We are proud to organize biggest exhibition show in Pakistan with international and local exhibitors, said Yousaf Fa of the Everest International Expo.

He said that this show will provide assistance like match making, video conferencing, B2B meetings and more to help enhance the bilateral relationship and collaboration between the people of two countries. The aim of the event is to explore the untapped market of China and Pakistan keeping in view the latest trends of the business and Technology in every industry. It is hoped that event will also grab foreign investments resulting global connectivity and enhanced job opportunities.

The event will also provide platform for necessary brainstorming and capacity building for increased interaction between Chinese and Pakistani entrepreneurs, businessmen, and academia with more compatible skills and expertise.