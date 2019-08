Share:

LAHORE - The third edition of the biggest wedding expo, 7UP Pakistan Wedding Show successfully concluded in Lahore with an attendance of 60,000 over the 2 days of the event. At the #7UPPWS 2019, attendees got the chance to avail exciting offers and discounts, from over 70 coveted brands in fashion, beauty, event planning and much more. This year’s event was inaugurated by a special star appearance of Kubra Khan and Bilal Ashraf and closed with a special appearance by Fawad Khan.