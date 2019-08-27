Share:

GUJRANWALA Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood said that indiscriminate action should be initiated against the hoarders and profiteers. Addressing a video link meeting with deputy commissioners, he added that price control magistrates must ensure the consumers rights, besides imposing fines on those involved in overcharging. The commissioner directed the price magistrates to start crackdown on profiteers and hoarders and increase their performance by controlling artificial price hike in the markets. He said that performance of price magistrates would be reviewed on a weekly basis and officers having poor performance would have to face action.