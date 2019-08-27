Share:

LAHORE - With over 5000 alumni and 200,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists and most trusted IELTS Official Test Centre. AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian universities/institutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these universities/institutions. Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.