SIALKOT - MNA and PML-N General Secretary Ch Ahsan Iqbal termed UAE’s conferral of award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a failure of ‘selected Prime Minister’ Imran Khan’s foreign diplomacy.

Addressing the party workers here, he said that the PTI government had miserably failed to convince the Islamic world about the Kashmir dispute. He added that the government was facing diplomatic isolation and UAE’s conferral of award to Indian PM was an ample proof of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation.

He expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, saying that sacrifices of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful.

He said that the people of Pakistan were united to fight for Kashmir, lamenting that the government was dividing them over this burning issue which had become a flash point between two nuclear neighbours.

Ch Ahsan Iqbal urged the world to use its influence to pressurise India to stop state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring early peaceful solution to Kashmir problem as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the participants, he said that mounting human rights violations, genocide, custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were enough to shake the conscience of the World. He said these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

He condemned human rights violations by Indian occupying forces in the held valley, saying that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and no one could deny the fact.

He stated that the repressive tactics of Indian Army had immensely increased in the held valley, adding that India would have to give Kashmiris their right to self determination.

He said that Pakistan’s national economy was ruining due to failed and unwise economic policies of the current rulers as the country had been pushed economically into a dark and closed street. Ch Ahsan Iqbal said that the courts would provide justice to Nawaz Sharif and his family, adding that he was imprisoned for political reasons.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man, Khalid (24), was electrocuted after receiving a severe electrical shock from an electricity pylon in Gadiyaala village, Sambrial tehsil here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was passing near the pylon when he received severe electrical shock and died instantly.

Later, his family staged a protest against the Gepco by placing his dead body at village chowk. They chanted slogans and lodged a very strong protest against local Gepco officials.

They said that they had repeatedly brought the miserable condition of electricity pylons into the notice of local Gepco officials, lamenting that they remained indifferent to the situation. They demanded stern action against the negligent Gepco officials.

Two die in road accident

Two passersby, namely Munawar Hussain and Ghulam Hussain, were crushed to death by a speeding car near Jhaatokey village, Pasrur tehsil here on Sunday. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital for autopsy. Police were investigating.