Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan has stated that the entire world community has rejected the false Indian stance on its held Kashmir.

In a news conference in Islamabad along with a delegation of the British parliament, Masood Khan stated that India is committing genocide in its controlled Kashmir which is being condemned far and wide.

The AJK president said the UN Security Council (UNSC) at its meeting in New York also voiced concerns over the human rights violations in the valley.

“It is also for the first time that the civil society and political parties within India are raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory,” Khan said.

British Parliament member Imran Hussain in his remarks said the UNSC and the international community has a huge role to play for the resolution

of Kashmir dispute. “The situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir should be a matter of concern for the world community,” he said.

Hussain commended Pakistan for peacefully handling the situation.

Khalid Mahmood, another member of the British Parliament said the people of Kashmir are waging a struggle for their right to self-determination over the last seventy years.

“The question arises if East Timor and South Sudan can get independence then why cannot Kashmiris?” he said, adding that he will also raise the

plight of Kashmir people at the upcoming session of the British parliament.