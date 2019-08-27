Share:

Lahore - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan has ordered a compressive operation against the persons dealing in narcotics for peddlers.

“Lawmen must put behind the bars those who play with the lives of people,” the provincial police chief said while directing officers at Central Police Office.

He ordered a special focus on educational institutions and hostels where this dirty business continues unabated and sought a weekly report.

Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan sprang into action as use of ice drug claimed life of a youth. Exemplary punishment be given to mules and dealers, the Punjab police inspector general said.

He also took notice of a double murder in Millat park and ordered his team to bring to book the murders at the earliest.

Additional lnsepector General Operations Inam Ghani, Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir, Deputy Inspector General Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Deputy Inspector General Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

“Senior officials should visit police stations. Inspection should be done regularly. Police station should deliver. Lawmen should improve their image so that people can feel free to approach the police for help,” Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan said.

He added that better public service delivery would be praised but negligence and lethargy would cost to police.” “Senior officials should not rely on their subordinates, they should compile their report at their own”