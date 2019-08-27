Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed inaugurated a four-day anti-polio campaign in the city on Monday. Around 1.8 million children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops till August 29. Deputy Commissioner Sleha administered anti-polio drops to children at a slummier near River Ravi. Backed by police, 5,000 teams are in the battlefield against the crippling disease. Saleha posted the district administration officers at union council level for monitoring the ongoing campaign. The deputy commissioner also visited Aik Moria Pull to monitor construction work on a road and held a meeting to review arrangements for the holdy month of Muharramul Haram. She directed starting patch work, removal of encroachment, hanging wires from the route of processions.