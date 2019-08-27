Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday urged upon the British government to assert its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of the people of Kashmir and UN resolutions.

“Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of Sub-Continent...its resolution should be with the aspirations of people of Kashmir and UN resolutions,” said the NA speaker during a meeting with a delegation of British Parliaments led by MP Khalid Mehmood here.

The speaker said that leaving the Kashmir dispute unresolved had brought the peace of the region at stake. He said that the continued denial of the due right to Kashmiris for decades and the recent unilateral succession of State of Jammu and Kashmir with India’s mainland had exposed the democratic outlook of India.

He said that the recent unilateral decision of the Indian government without involving Kashmiri people was the contravention of its international commitments. The speaker stressed upon the British MPs to raise the issue in British Parliament and other international forums for its resolution.

Assad said that Kashmir issue was a flashpoint and constant threat to the peace in the South Asia. He said that the international community, United Nations Security Council and Human Rights Commission should take notice of the situation. The Speaker said that Kashmir Valley had turned into a heavy militarized zone and killing, kidnapping and use of pallet guns was a routine in Kashmir under the auspicious of State Forces.

Khalid Mahmood, MP said that Kashmir issue was a human catastrophe which warrant immediate attention of the international community. He said that British people were aware of the plight of Kashmir people and would extend their outmost support for resolution of Kashmir issue. He said that atrocities being committed by Indian forces were highly condemnable.

He along with his colleagues was on an informative visit about Kashmir issue and would apprise the British Parliament about the real situation on ground.

MPs Imran Hussain and Rt. Stephean Timms also spoke about the situation in Kashmir. They said that Britain believes in civil liberties and human rights, therefore, it would push the case of Kashmir people on appropriate forums. They said that no one in the civilized world could support such cruelty against innocent civilians just to crush the just right.

Earlier, both the sides discussed matters of c and ways and means to further strengthen relations between the two Parliaments.

The speaker said that cooperation between both the parliaments in legislation and staff exchange needed to be enhanced for taking advantage of each other’s experiences.

The British Parliamentarians thanked Speaker for kind hospitality extended to them besides giving them an opportunity to interact with Pakistan authorities to know about the real situation in Kashmir.