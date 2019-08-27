Balochistan has a very old culture. Balochi clothing is one of the ways in which it is represented. Balochi clothes are very beautiful. Men’s clothes include a big Kameez with a baggy Shalwar. The Baloch Shalwar kameez follows Afghanistan’s customs. It is similar to their custom. But nowadays, they wear short, tight Shalwar kameez.
Similarly, in Balochi culture, the female’s clothes look fantastic. The female Balochi suit consists of a scarf which is very large enough to cover the head. Balochi clothes consist of 118 design and it is one of the best clothing overall in the world.
FARMAN TAJ,
Turbat.