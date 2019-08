Share:

MULTAN - A swarm of bees stung 38 school children in Shujabad, some 35 kilometres away from here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the incident occurred at Govt Elementary School Khanpur Qaziyan where, somehow, a honey bee hive got disturbed and bees spread in no time piercing their stings into the body of 38 school children.

All the victim children were hospitalised and getting treatment at Shujabad THQ hospital, rescuers said.