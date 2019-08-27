Share:

ISLAMABAD - After protest from Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad, the Cabinet Committee on CPEC decided to start financing discussion over ML-1 project with China.

Cabinet Committee on CPEC that met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar recommended Draft Act of CPEC Authority for the approval of the Federal cabinet, despite objection over 70 new appointments in the proposed authority.

Cabinet Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reviewed progress of various projects under CPEC framework. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile & Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood, DCPC Dr. Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretaries from different ministries, members Planning Commission and senior officials from provincial governments also attended the meeting.

Official source privy to the meeting told The Nation that Federal Minister for Railway, Shaikh Rasheed, was angry over the indecisiveness of the government and slow progress in the finalisation of the ML-I project. He said that planning ministry is creating hurdles in the finalisation of ML-I agreement with China. He said that ML-I project is important project and if it was not timely initiated, Pakistan Railway will collapse.

You are not sincere with the project and have slowed down work on the project after IMF deal, alleged minister, the source said. He said that in case the government failed to start work on the project, it will prove the biggest scandal of the present government.

The minister was extremely angry over the planning ministry lethargy and indifference towards the most important project of Pakistan railway and CPEC. The minister said that he worked for the project for past 14 years and it is the most important project of Pakistan Railway and CPEC. The planning ministry has not yet decided about its framework and still wants to do the third party validation, which will further delay the project. The planning ministry is still undecided about the mode of the project and to whom the contract will be given, he added.

On the establishment of the CPEC authority, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Ishrat Hussain and Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile & Industry Abdul Razzak Dawood raised question on the appointment of a large number of staff for the CPEC Authority saying it will hurt the austerity drive of the government.

It is proposed that around 70 employees will be hired for the CPEC Authority, the number is too high and may be unsustainable in future. The government has decided to set up a CPEC authority at the time when around two third of the funds under CPEC portfolio have already been utilised and the remaining projects will be completed by 2024.He said that the employees number must be rationalised.

Secretary Planning gave a detailed presentation to the participants on various projects under CPEC framework. The Committee decided that financing discussion on ML-1 project should be commenced to finalise the mode and PC-1 of the project. The Minister reiterated that it is a very important project under CPEC portfolio and the incumbent Government is committed to fast track it.

Minister for Planning apprised that CPEC is now entering into next phase with incorporation of new additional areas and for this purpose there is a need for an integrated entity in the form of CPEC Authority. It was decided that draft act of the Authority be presented to Federal Cabinet for approval.

The Committee held detailed discussions on various projects under CPEC in infrastructure, energy and other areas. About Rashakai Special Economic Zone, it was apprised that negotiations on Development Agreement is in final stages with CRBC. The Committee directed to ensure early provision of utilities to Rashakai SEZ on priority so that groundbreaking could be performed next month. Minister for Planning said that the Government is committed to provide incentives for SEZ’s including 100 percent repatriation of profits.

The Committee also decided to present land use plan for Gwadar Smart Port city to the Federal Cabinet after incorporating recommendations of the Balochistan provincial government.

Energy projects including 300 MW Gwadar Coal Power Plant, 1124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project and Thar coal projects, Infrastructure projects including Multan-Sukkur Motorway and Orange Line Train project were also deliberated upon. It was apprised that Multan-Sukkur Motorway will be inaugurated soon. The civil works on Orange Line Train Project will be completed by December this year.

Minister for Planning emphasised that all stakeholders should resolve pending issues pertaining to CPEC projects at the earliest to accrue maximum benefits from the forthcoming Joint Cooperation Committee. It was decided to convene next meeting of Cabinet Committee on CPEC in September.