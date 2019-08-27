Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine yesterday visited Cathedral Church on The Mall and stated that around 100 churches in the city would be used to promote tourism. He visited different areas of Church along with Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop Irfan Jamil and Secretary of Human Rights Tariq Mahmood and directed representatives of human rights department to make a detailed note regarding promotion of tourism. Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw said many churches have schools, halls and other facilities attached to them and they can help promote tourism. Christian schools, colleges, universities and hospitals often have chapels attached to them which are used for worship and for service to the community, he said. The PTI government will promote tourism through beautiful churches having beautiful and old history.