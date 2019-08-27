Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested a constable along with his accomplice on charges of attempting to sodomise a teenager and recording his objectionable videos in mobile phones in order to blackmail him, sources said on Monday.

The arrested accused was identified as Shehzad Khaliq, who is constable in Islamabad police, and Rehan, against whom a case has also been registered, they said. Police also seized weapon and mobile phones containing obscene videos of the teenager from possession of the accused.

However, the two other accused Sohaib Satti and Shahzeb Satti are still on the run, sources said.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar suspended the constable Shehzad Khaliq and initiated a departmental inquiry against him, sources said.

On the other hand, IGP Aamir Zulfiqar constituted a team to ensure arrest of all accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a boy after recording his objectionable videos.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the AIG (Operations) and SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi would supervise the investigation team and its other members included DSP and SDPO Aabpara Hussain Lasi, Inspector CIA Athar Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Ghulam Rasool and Investigation Officer Riaz.

The team will investigate the case purely on merit and ensure arrest of the accused at earliest and submit its report on daily basis to the Central Police Office Islamabad.

According to details, a police constable Shehzad Khaliq and his accomplice Rehan have been already arrested in this case. According to details, Kamran Abbassi, resident of sector G-6/1-3, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with Aabpara police station under section 377-B/506 ii PPC that a young person came to his house on August 25 in evening during his presence and called out his son Zain.

Over some suspicious gestures, he said that he came out of the house following which his son told him about blackmailing activities of the accused after making his nude video and threatening to make it viral on social media. Following this compliant, SHO Aabpara and his team arrested Shehzad. Investigation was conducted into the case which revealed that the nabbed person, Shehzad, is serving as constable in the Islamabad police.

One of his other accomplices, Rehan, involved in such cases has been also arrested while efforts are underway to nab those his other accomplices Sohaib Satti, Shah Zeb Satti and Hammad nominated in FIR. A video has been also retrieved from the mobile of Constable Shehzad Khaliq.

The mobiles of the nabbed persons have been sent to forensic lab to retrieve more data and further action would be taken after getting the report from forensic lab and interrogation from the accused

The police spokesman said that t IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar has terminated the nabbed constable Shehzad and directed to ensure justice to the aggrieved party and arrest the remaining accused. He has directed to use all available resources to investigate the case and take stern action as per law against the perpetrators of this crime.