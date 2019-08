Share:

LAHORE - Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers. Daraz has a community of over 15,000 sellers - it’s a university for entrepreneurs and every month it educates more than 2,000 new sellers on ecommerce operations in Pakistan. More than 2 million Pakistanis use Daraz every day, enabling sellers to build multiple six and seven figure businesses with a Daraz-only approach.