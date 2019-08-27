Share:

Some of the world powers think that a nuclear deal with Iran is still possible. The President of France, Emmanu­el Macron, believes in this proposition more than any­one else. Iran’s foreign minister Muhammad Javad Zarif’s talks with Macron at the sidelines of the G7 summit also suggests more than an ordinary meeting between two leaders. Tehran’s leaders who favoured an earlier deal want to negotiate one more time to their reputation. Likewise, the fact that the US didn’t object to the meeting or subject matter of it shows that the United States (US) had prior knowledge of this meeting.

So, has the US President Donald Trump realised the futility of applying maximum pressure on Iran to give up on its nucle­ar program? But why did it take Trump so long to realise the futility of deploying such aggression against Iran? His differ­ent ways to deal with nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran have not yielded any results so far. However, he does re­ceive some appreciation for at least trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal. Many hope that the two sides can find a way together if they hold more and more talks on the issue. And many more believe that engaging such an exercise with Iran will be much easier and productive.

It seems that US officials have realised that coercion often fails in deterring any country from developing a nuclear program. Or it is also possible that the US president wants to achieve some­thing significant before the 2020 elections. And reaching a new deal with Iran with some changes to the text of 2015 agree­ment will be a one that Trump will rally around during his elec­tion campaign. Reading the comments of Iran top diplomat, Zarif, which contain hope, one can say that the Iranian regime is serious in giving another try to strike a new deal with the US. But what’s on Trump’s mind, no one can predict anything with much surety.