ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan is all set to decide about the fate of Maryam Nawaz as Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz today (Tuesday).

A petition seeking disqualification of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of her party was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

According to the petitioners, the Supreme Court had disqualified Maryam’s father Nawaz Sharif from his party position as well, adding the ECP should similarly declare her appointment as illegal.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan a three-member bench had reserved the verdict in the petition after hearing arguments from both sides. Maleeka Bukhari’s lawyer Hassan Maan during the hearings asked that the PML-N leader is convicted by the NAB court in different cases so how was it possible for her to hold a party post. Bukhari’s counsel had argued that the suspension of conviction from the court was not equal to its removal. Maryam can take the party position if the decision on plea comes in her favour, which she had filed in the high court, he elaborated

However, Maryam’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah said that there was no such law which could challenge the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as party’s vice president. In his arguments he had said that the ECP was responsible for holding national elections, not party elections. Barrister Zafarullah in his arguments had said that Maryam was given the position on the basis of the party constitution and the PML-N constitution has been approved by the ECP. After hearing the closing arguments from both sides, the EC reserved its verdict in the petition.

PTI on June 9 has challenged Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as party vice president in the ECP.

PTI had adopted the stance that Maryam Nawaz was ineligible to hold any political or public office as she had been sentenced by the court in corruption reference.