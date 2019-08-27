Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday has postponed its verdict on a plea challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to details, the verdict will be announced on September 3.

Earlier this month the ECP had reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as the vice president of PML-N.

On May 9, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had filed a petition and contended that Maryam could not hold any party position as she was convicted by a court of law on July 6, 2018, in a corruption case (Avenfield reference), filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).