ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad local government has banned sale and distribution of plastic bags as part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Clean, Green Pakistan” campaign.

The new ban follows a 3-month-long campaign to raise awareness about the environmental hazards of plastic bags, which can kill wildlife, block drainage systems and cause environmental and health problems.

Members of the transgender community said that the government had previously ignored them in the “Clean, Green Pakistan” and other drives and it was on the community’s own insistence that the administration had now invited them to be a part of the campaign to ban plastics.

Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said authorities had given transgender people the incentive of setting up free stalls to sell paper and fabric bags in the expensive Islamabad capital to help them earn a respectable earning and participate in the the country’s efforts to combat pollution.

He said authorities had already taken on board prominent members of the transgender community.

Shafqaat said though his administration would not provide free bags or capital to transgender people to start their work, make shift stalls would be provided to them free of cost and they would not have to pay the daily rent of between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000.

“We will neither charge them rental or license fee nor impose a fine on them,” the official said. “They can also set up makeshift stalls after informing us at a location of their choice.” Shafqaat said the initiative might not “bring a revolution” but “our efforts will certainly bear fruits. Involving transgender [people] will boost our drive.”

Shafqaat said authorities were attempting to involve transgender people in the anti-plastics campaign because they had few real job opportunities and had to resort to begging.

“We haven’t equated beggars and trans people but since both are involved in begging, we want them to adopt a respectable way of earning.”

which will not only help us overcome the menace [of begging] but also help them,” Shafqaat was quoted as saying by Arab News.

“We approached the authorities to give us the opportunity of getting a respectable livelihood through this drive,” said Nadeem Kashish, a transgender activist who runs a non-government rights organisation.

Kashish said that around 1,200 trans people lived in the capital city and had few job opportunities and were constantly faced with arrests, jail terms, harassment and huge fines for begging on the streets, one of their main sources of income.

Kashish said the community hoped the government would provide some kind of initial investment in the transgender community’s attempt to buy eco-friendly bags. However, she added that the group was already making its independent preparations to become part of the anti-plastics drive.

“Through contributions we have collected around Rs 10,000 and bought some 400 bags,” Kashis said. “Since we go in the streets and all types of neighborhood, we have set just Rs5 profit margin for each bag, which will cost us Rs25.”

“We are now in the streets of Islamabad, selling bags and creating awareness,” Kashish said.

