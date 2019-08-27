Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Pakistan People’s Party and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur Monday approached the Islamabad High Court against the non-compliance of her production order issued by the provincial assembly for her participation in its session.

Faryal who is currently in the Adiala Jail filed the petition through her counsel Farooq H Naek Advocate and cited Punjab’s chief secretary, home secretary, IG Prisons and Superintendant Adiala Jail as respondents.

In her petition, Talpur pleaded the court to order the superintendent of Adiala jail to send her to the provincial assembly for her participation in its session. She added that despite of issuance of her production order, she was not being allowed to attend the session.

The petitioner stated that she is a sitting MPA of Sindh and she was falsely involved in a reference filed against her by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi which is pending adjudication before Accountability Court No. II Islamabad.

She told the court that Speaker Sindh Assembly issued her production order dated 15-8-2019 and sought her production to enable her to attend the current session of provincial assembly. Faryal continued that she through her counsel wrote to the respondents informing them about the said production order.

She added that the petitioner filed an application for directions to take her to Karachi to attend session of provincial assembly. “They said order unfortunately is not being complied with by the respondent No 2 to 6 till date and is being avoided on one lame excuse or the other,” maintained Talpur.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to direct the respondents to accord sanction for the production of the petitioner to enable her to attend the current session of the provincial assembly of Sindh which had commenced with effect from 19-8-2019 till its prorogation as well as future sessions of provincial assembly and its standing committees of which the petitioner is a member and chairman without any delay.