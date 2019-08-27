Share:

LAHORE - Gohar Ejaz group on Monday swept All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) elections. Chairman Election Commission conducted scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates for executive committee 2019-20.

Those elected unopposed for the central executive committee from Punjab are Rehman Naseem, Danish Monnoo, Kh Zahid Rasheed, Shaiq Javed, Hamid Zaman and Kamran Arshad. Adil Bashir has been elected as chairman, Abdul Rahim Nasir senior vice chairman, Aamir Sh vice chairman and Kamran Arshad treasurer. The new APTMA leadership will take charge in the annual general meeting of the Association to be held on September 30, 2019.

Congratulating the newly elected team, Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz has set a minimum agenda of industry revival and export-led growth across the value chain through outreach to all sub-sectors for effective public advocacy.

He expressed the hope that the new APTMA leadership would secure long term policy enablers from the government to bring the industry back on its feet to start performing as per its potential by investing in new capacities to produce an exportable surplus. He said a number of issues were emanating from the prevailing post-budget uncertainty. The sales tax refund for the month of July has become due after filing of the return and depositing the required tax. He said the government had announced the payment of 90 per cent refund within 14 days of its due date. The government should immediately pay the refund of all such exporters, he asserted. He also urged the new leadership to take up the issue of availability of electricity and gas at a regionally competitive rate, I.e., at $6.5 per MMBTU and 7.5 cents per kWh respectively for the next five years to all the exporting sectors.