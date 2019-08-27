Share:

KARACHI -Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani in a statement on Monday said that on the instructions of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Sindh government had completed a lot of development projects of historical value in Tharparkar.

Ghani said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should come and visit the development works going on in Tharparkar instead of expressing disapproval of something about which he had no knowledge. The minister said that Bilawal not only fulfilled his promise of Thar Coal Project but also a state of the art road network had been spread across Tharparkar.

He said that the KP chief minister should first had look at the performance of his own government then talk about someone else. He said that the Chief Minister of KP should first tell that what happened about the construction of 350 dams in KP promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan? The minister said that a Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was responsible for spreading litter in Karachi everywhere.

He said that Ali Zaidi had littered the whole Karachi in the name of cleaning storm water drains. He said that the chief minister of KP should concentrate on elimination of polio in his province. The number of polio cases was on the rise in KP, the minister added. Saeed Ghani said that the people of KP were facing lots of health issues the province.

The Chief Minister of KP should work for addressing the health issues of his people. Besides he should also have condemned the taking back of the free health facilities in Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani said that Sindh government was committed to provide every possible facility to the people affiliated with print media.

Ghani said that the government was devising a proper mechanism which would be followed in future for both the issuance of advertisements to the newspapers and payment of their dues without any undue delay.

The minister said this during a meeting with the office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society on Monday.