ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said yesterday that a special information cell had been established in collaboration with PTI, Kashmir Media Service and Foreign Office to disseminate latest information about situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to media.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said world should adopt clear stance over Kashmir issue as unarmed Kashmiri people have pinned hopes on them to get rid of Indian brutalities in the held valley. She said the RSS-based ideology of Modi was bent upon to satisfy its sordid design of genocide of the Kashmiri people. She urged international community to stop Narendra Modi from taking atrocious steps in the held valley to achieve its nefarious designs.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised and highlighted Kashmir issue and now it had become an international issue. She said media had an important role to play in further highlighting the issue across the world to expose abhorrent face of India.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian brutal forces were using pellet guns on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir in an attempt to suppress their voice of freedom. She said if the world community adopted silence over the sufferings of the people of Kashmir then, it will be negligence on their part. She said Pakistan strongly condemned the humiliation of humanity in the held valley by Indian forces.

Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the world community to play a proactive role. She said: “Today, there is a need to shake conscience of the world to mitigate sufferings of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.”

She said all international institutions including United Nations Security Council, must be seen as playing the key role, they did perform in Sudan and East Timor by giving people their rights with implementation on resolutions they passed in that regard.

Dr Firdous said it would be a criminal negligence, if the international community remained silent over the inhuman treatment, meted out to people of Kashmir in the occupied valley.

The struggle, done by PTI workers along with Imran Khan, had yet not finished as one year time was not sufficient to rid the nation of the problems of past 72 years, she said, adding positive developments had been made towards fulfilling the reforms agenda, the PTI shared with the masses under the leadership of its Chairman Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said all required steps, including legislation and removal of hurdles in development of the country and its masses, had been taken. All hurdles including legal, political and departmental problems, have been removed, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the SAPM said, had eliminated both status quo and its outcome, which was a major step towards a positive change.

She said the PTI Chapter in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was being restructured and mobilised to contest the case of Kashmir from inside the state as the people of Occupied Kashmir had literally been imprisoned in their own homes.

She said all communication links of Kashmiris with rest of the world had been disconnected and they were awaiting response of the world community over this draconian Indian move.

Dr Firdous said footage of media leaked from Kashmir had shown how Kashmiris were being brutalized by pellet guns and how the Modi government was involved in genocide of the helpless Kashmiris.