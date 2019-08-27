Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed officials concerned to declare emergency to control dengue in Rawalpindi. According to a handout issued here on Monday, the minister visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospitals and enquired after dengue patients. She directed officials concerned to ensure better public service delivery.

Separately chairing a meeting, the minister said: “Nurses in all government hospitals of Rawalpindi are working for 18 hours. Dengue cases surfaced because of heavy rain in Rawalpindi. However, no stone would be left unturned to fend off the outbreak. The minister continued: “The government is taking steps to control dengue. All CEOs are monitoring anti-dengue activities. A comprehensive awareness campaign is need of the hour. Citizens should cooperate with the staff. They may call 0800 99000 anytime to get information about anti-dengue activities.”

She praised Rawalpindi Medical University VC Dr Umar and his team, saying: “They deserve appreciation for better healthcare service delivery.” The minister also reviewed the ongoing anti-dengue drive. Health Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DC and senior officials attended the meeting.