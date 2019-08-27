Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Islamic University administration is locating its Rs250 million funds awarded for development and strengthening of the institution, The Nation learnt on Monday.

An office order available with The Nation said that the President IIUI Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiwesh had formed a four-member committee to probe the irregularities in the exchequer of the university.

Documents available with The Nation said that the president office issued two orders about probing the financial irregularities in the same matters; however, the amount was not mentioned in the second notice.

The order issued on July 18 said that the president IIU constituted an inquiry committee comprising of four officers to probe the matter regarding irregular retention of public money outside public exchequer worth Rs160 million and whereabouts of development funds amounting to Rs90million (not known). The committee will submit its findings/recommendations to the President IIU on urgent basis.

However, four days later, the same office issued an order stating that the president formed a committee comprising four officers to probe the matters of irregularities in audit department in detail and submit its report to the President on urgent basis.

Vice President IIUI Dr Munir has been nominated as chairman of the inquiry committee probing the matter.

Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai confirming the development informed The Nation that Rs160 million and Rs90 million separately were allocated for the project ‘Strengthening of IIUI’. According to him, the amount of the project under which equipment was also purchased was transferred in the university account, however; the bank took months in opening the letter of credit.

He said that the project was delayed for four months due to late opening of LC and audit authorities had given a para of probing the matter and fixing the responsibility. He said that the audit raised objection that why public money was kept in account for four months. Rector IIU also said that Rs90 million about development fund was also the component of the same project.

He said that it was a mega project of the university and its execution was delayed for four months. Dr Masoom Yasinzai said that the project included construction of new academic blocks and equipping of labs of the university with modern facilities.

He said that the committee formed had so far held two meetings on the issue and it would give its recommendations on the matter after which the responsibility will be fixed on the concerned office.

The Rector IIU also said that all the equipment under the project has been arrived in the university. Dr Masoom Yasinzai has also written a letter to the university president regarding financial deficit of the university.

In his letter, he expressed concerns on the administrative matters of the university urging president t take timely action on the university matter to save it from administrative and financial crises.

However an official informed that the committee formed by the president itself has weak powers and it will bring no fruitful results from the inquiry.

Sources said that the committee comprised of junior officials who lacked the experience in the relevant job, while the departments who must be held accountable for negligence themselves are inquiring the matter.

Meanwhile, responding on the increased university fee for students, IIU rector said that 10 to 12 percent fee had been increased for newly admitting students which will be not implemented on old students.

He said that fee has been increased as the universities have received less funding from the government.