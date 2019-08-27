Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle for transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state. This pledge was made on the 78th foundation day of the JI on Monday. Seminar, rallies and programs were organized in all cities to mark the day. JI chief Sirajul Haq addressed gathering in his home constituency Dir while JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim spoke at the event in Gujrat. In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora, leaders were quoted as saying that the JI was the only politico-religious party which stands above of sectarian, ethnic, cultural and lingual biases. Siraj said opening its doors for every human being, the JI believes in Islamic democratic system of Shura. He said every JI worker participates in decision making process and can raise questions on central leadership conduct in any matter. The JI, he said, had been struggling for the establishment of a society based on justice, equality and human values. Its objective, he told the gathering, was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, which could play a leading role in the Muslim world. He said the situation in Occupied Kashmir was turning worst as the curfew entered into fourth week in entire held region. He said the government should extend its full support to the Kashmir in this crucial juncture. He also expressed concern over deteriorating situation of the country’s economy. Talking to participants in Gujrat, Ameerul Azim said the JI’s struggle for Kashmir cause has always been widely acknowledged by the leadership of the region of Jammu and Kashmir. He vowed to continue support of the besieged people of held valley until the sun of freedom raised on Kashmir. JI leaders Mian Aslam, Dr Farid Paracha, Prof Ibrahim and other also spoke to the people in various cities. They highlighted that the JI was strictly against gender discrimination. The JI worked for the protection of the rights of all oppressed segments of the society including small farmers and laborers, they added.