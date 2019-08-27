Share:

4th meeting between Pakistan and India’s experts in regard with Kartarpur Corridor is likely to be held at Kartarpur and Dhera Baba Nanak zero point areas on 30th August.

According to Indian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan was suggested by India to have a Technical Experts meeting between both the countries before the third meeting of the corridor which Pakistan has accepted.

Several technical authorities including Immigration, Custom, and Departmental construction experts of both countries will participate in the meeting and will inform each other about the progress in corridor.

Delay in work during the recent floods and rains will also be overviewed in the meeting.

Dr. Faisal, spokesperson of Pakistan Foreign Office, had told after second meeting of corridor that both the countries are agreed on 80% of the affairs while 20% matters are such on which differences persist.

According to Pakistani Officials, 90% of the construction work on the project has been completed while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has already indicated to open the corridor in November 2019

The recent rains have affected the construction works in India.