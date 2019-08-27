Share:

During the Official Visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States and Arbitration offered by President Donald Trump on the Kashmir is­sue pending with the United Nations since 1948, India has abrogated article 370 from Indian Constitution which provides special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, India is trying to change the Geography of Valley by changing the Spe­cial Status of Jammu and Kashmir. India has started crackdown in the Jammu and Kash­mir and curfews have been imposed in the valley. Suspension of all communications means no media coverage and Kashmir is totally in a blackout situation. According to current reports no medical facilities are available, and people of Jammu and Kash­mir are facing food shortage. More than 5000 people have been affected by pellet guns used by the Indian Army in the Valley since last two years. Currently, India is us­ing cluster bombs at Line of Control.

All of these indicate that the current scenario of Jammu and Kashmir is alarm­ing. United Nations and OIC must inter­vene in Kashmir issue and Human rights watch must come forward and put pres­sure on India to protect the Human rights of Kashmiri People and bring India on ta­ble talk to resolve the Kashmir issue ac­cording to UNO resolution passed in 1948 in the best interest of Peace of South Asia.

ABDUL KHALIQUE PANHYAR,

Karachi.