Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has approved 35 percent raise in the fares of buses and vans in Lahore.

According to transportation department, the CM has accepted the summary seeking increase in the fares of public transport .

The CM has also approved recruitment of four thousand and five hundred teacher internees in all the colleges of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister in a statement has said that recruitment of CTIs will end the shortage of teachers in the colleges. He said the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based in every respect.