ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan deeply valued its close and friendly relations with Sri Lanka which had been nurtured over decades through a continuous interaction at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The prime minister was talking to a Sri Lankan delegation that called on him to gift eye corneas to sight-disabled people in Pakistan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The initiative was taken by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan Eye Donation Society.

The Prime Minister highly valued and appreciated the humanitarian gesture and said that it was a great initiative to provide corneas on humanitarian basis which would enable people to regain their eye sight.

He also expressed satisfaction on the growing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The Sri Lankan delegation thanked the prime minister for receiving them and said that the gift of corneas from the people of Sri Lanka would help in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations.