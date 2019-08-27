Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday launched “LCCI Classified Directory of Trade & Industry – 2019”.

LCCI President Almas Hyder launched the document which has vast range of business data along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal. Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

The directory has the data of 4017 manufacturers, 4119 exporters, 7383 importers, 3693 traders, 44 indenting agents and 5827 from services sector. The directory will prove an essential reference for every firm having business interests.

Almas Hyder said that LCCI was the only Chamber in the country regularly publishing the sector-specific directories for its members. He said that the directory has been designed to help business entrepreneurs to know about the businesses. This new directory would enable the businessmen community to be more involved with the economic development activities. He said that Pakistan was a developing economy with abundant potential to attain faster industrial growth.

However, sustainable industrial and economic growth depends on comprehensive business data as it plays a significant role in boosting the global economy and drives the manufacturing revolution. He said that being an emerging economy, Pakistan needs to use all tools to disseminate information to the world about the business sectors to ensure more collaboration between the Pakistani businessmen and their counterparts abroad. He said that the directory would be sent to all leading business organizations & chambers in the country and abroad and to the foreign missions in Pakistan to ensure strong contacts between the LCCI members and foreign investors.