LAHORE - The Lahore College for Women University and the Mainstream Association of Japan in collaboration with the Milestone Society of the Special Persons arranged a seminar at LCWU on Monday. The Japanese delegation consisting of Koji Kawazoe, Misayuki Hirata, Kenchi Murata, Takeshi Kotani and Junichi Kimura met LCWU Vice Chancellor Bushra Mirza. Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Intesar Ahmed and Chairperson of CRP Department Prof Dr Atiq ur Rahman briefed the vice chancellor on this occasion. The delegates from Japan shared the experience of Japanese cities, which have been friendly for wheel bound streets. Students took keen interest in Japan’s barrier free mobility of physically-challenged persons. Dr Bushra Mirza said that physically challenged persons were given equal opportunities at LCWU and all buildings in future would be friendly for wheelchair bound students.