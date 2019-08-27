It would be much better if sacrificial an­imals are slaughtered in abattoirs in­stead of allowing them to be slaughtered in streets as defilement spreads all over the city and it would be much easier to lift waste of slaughtered animals from slaugh­terhouse instead of collecting them from door to door. Temporary abattoirs should be established at the time of Eid-ul-Adha Taluka/sector/area wise whichever deem fit and viable and each person who does sacrifice should be bound to register his animal in abattoirs for slaughter.

Moreover, maladroit butchers should not be allowed to slaughter sacrificial an­imals. Normally they find it hard to lay down big animals like cow and camel and sometimes knives are not sharp enough to slaughter them. I

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.