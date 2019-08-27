Share:

Lahore - Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar on Monday launched public service message on dengue through social media.

An SMS facility will also be available. General public and people from medical field can visit website for all sort of information about symptoms, preventing measures and treatment of dengue.

Prof Zafar said this free service offers information on the disease so that medics as well as people could know about precautionary measures. He urged citizens to ensure proper cleanliness and listed government’s feats to fight the disease and his team would contribute to the campaign. He said awareness on dengue was the need of the hour especially in rainy season.