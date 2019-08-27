Share:

Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government’s imposition of stringent curfew, after abrogation of articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution through a rushed presidential decree on August 5 entered its 23rd consecutive day on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people of the region have been suffering from immense difficulties due to communication blackout and shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

As Indian authorities plan silencing the people of occupied Kashmir from holding demonstrations against the government, due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation has emerged as people have been facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big prison for its inhabitants.

Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained. The jails and police stations have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres. A hotel in Srinagar being used as a makeshift detention centre has been declared a sub-jail. Around 50 pro-India political leaders are detained in the hotel.

Hundreds of patients have been affected by the clampdown and communication blackout and more than 40 percent of patients have shown signs of mental illnesses due to the recent turmoil, said a psychologist Dr Aijaz in Srinagar.

Dr Aijaz said that restrictions such as those presently in place in Kashmir affect people’s routines, and lead to anxiety. A 16-year-old Mohammad Adil, after watching television, went unconscious in Pulwama when the Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, argue about the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and since then been suffering from dissociative episodes, according to Dr Aijaz. “He has been suffering from depression since that time. He does not speak much either. He doesn’t interact with his parents, and gets extremely angry over small things,” said Dr Aijaz.