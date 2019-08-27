Share:

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi met President of United Nations General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and briefed her on India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The envoy briefed the UNGA president in detail about the human rights violations being perpetrated in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where the curfew and communications blackout entered its 23rd day on Tuesday.

“Met Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of UN General Assembly & briefed her in detail about the grave situation in occupied Kashmir where the continuing curfew & lockdown is exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people. UN should live up to its obligations on IOK,” Lodhi wrote on Twitter.

Indian troops have continued their clampdown on the valley since August 5, when the Modi government revoked occupied Kashmir's special status.

Residents of occupied Kashmir are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, essential commodities including baby food as they remain besieged in what has become the world's biggest prison. All internet, communications services and TV channels are closed in the region.

Over 10,000 political leaders and workers including top Hurriyat leadership are in detention. The jails and police stations are said to have run out of space and many detainees have been lodged in makeshift detention centres and in jails outside the territory.

Doctors have confirmed that hundreds of patients have been affected by the unrelenting clampdown. A psychologist, as quoted by Kashmir Media Service, said over 40 percent of patients had shown signs of mental illnesses as a result of the prevailing situation.