Share:

NOORPUR THAL - The monsoon tree plantation drive has been commenced here. Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar inaugurad the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting saplings in Govt Boys Degree College Noorpur Thal, Govt Girls Degree College Noorpur Thal, Govt Girls Degree College Rangpur Baghoor, Govt Boys High School Noorpur Thal, and Govt Special Education Centre Noorpur Thal.

Principal Abdul Ghafoor Malik, principal Malik Hafeez Rahdari, senior headmaster Sultan Sikender Malik, Malik Hameed Jasra, officials of Forest Department and others were also present on the occasion. The assistant commissioner expressed his pleasure that the state departments had made adequate arrangements in connection with the tree plantation drive. Talking to media, principal Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that he was inspired by PM’s Billion Tree Tsunami to make Pakistan green. He appreciated services of the AC in tree plantation according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Senior headmaster Sultan Sikender Malik said that in the light of Islamic teachings, it was everyone’s responsibility to make the tree plantation drive a success on regional and national level.

Headmaster Malik Hameed Jasra said: “Forests and trees are essential to maintain a balance in natural environment, meet needs of fuel timber, and produce food grains.”

Meanwhile, Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Khushab Huma Aziz also inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in her office.